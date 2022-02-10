Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $28.41 Million in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Veoneer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

