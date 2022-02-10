Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 118,513 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118,513 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $189.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

