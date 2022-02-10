Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 257,861 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,861 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

