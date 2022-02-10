Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 46,570 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Life Storage worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

