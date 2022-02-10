Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 344,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.