Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
TBBK traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 344,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp (TBBK)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.