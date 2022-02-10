Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.24

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.24 and last traded at C$94.15, with a volume of 233388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.35.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

