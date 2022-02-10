Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.49).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 207.25 ($2.80) on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.02.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

