Barclays Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,630.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,971.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,589.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,751.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

