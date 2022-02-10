Barclays PLC Buys 4,059 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Vishay Precision Group worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

VPG opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $436.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

