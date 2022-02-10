Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

