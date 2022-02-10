Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 528.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Transcat worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Transcat by 104,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

