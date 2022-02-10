Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 486.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Vectrus worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 82.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vectrus by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.