Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 486.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Vectrus worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 82.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vectrus by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
VEC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Vectrus Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
