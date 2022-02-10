Barclays PLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 63.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.