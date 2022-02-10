Barclays PLC Purchases 13,112 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Puma Biotechnology worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 101.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 35.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

