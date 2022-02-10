Barclays PLC Purchases 42,188 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 231.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

