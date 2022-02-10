Barclays Reiterates CHF 415 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

