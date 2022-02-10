Barclays Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $218.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $427.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SE. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $173.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 951,915 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $212,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 990,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

