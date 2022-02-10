Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

BGH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 132,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,197. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

