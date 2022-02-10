Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
BGH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 132,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,197. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.
In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.