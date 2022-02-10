Barratt Developments plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.20 (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share by the real estate development company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 644.40 ($8.71) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 813.44 ($11.00).

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.