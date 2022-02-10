Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.18. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.