Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.18. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

