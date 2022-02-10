Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTEGF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.84. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

