Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.62.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.84.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.