Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 million, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

