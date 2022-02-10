Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $552.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

