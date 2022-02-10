Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.75

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.75 and last traded at $272.41, with a volume of 6265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.27.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average of $250.86. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

