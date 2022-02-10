Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

BDC traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 473,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,304. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

