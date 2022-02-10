BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.06 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.78 or 0.07208152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,791.21 or 0.99834050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006418 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

