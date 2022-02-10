Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 405.40 ($5.48) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.09). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

