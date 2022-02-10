Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.