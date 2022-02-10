Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

