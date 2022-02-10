Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 249,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,383. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

