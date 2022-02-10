Bienville Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for 1.8% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

