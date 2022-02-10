Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 7,658 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,309 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 59.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.83. 21,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $235.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.