Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin Sells 3,334 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BILL traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,098. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
