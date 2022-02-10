BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $295,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,763 shares of company stock worth $8,441,736. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

