Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $95.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $219,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 1,109,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.52 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

