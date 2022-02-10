BlackRock Inc. Has $45.40 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.75% of Uranium Energy worth $45,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

