BlackRock Inc. Sells 125,365 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,365 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $50,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.