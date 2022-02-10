Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 2,363,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,710. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

