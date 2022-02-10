Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.79 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.11 or 0.07270275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.69 or 1.00007983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006436 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

