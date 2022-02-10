BLink Market Cap Tops $1.96 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $5,766.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLink has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00107467 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

