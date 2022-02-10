Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

