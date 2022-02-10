Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BPMC opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

