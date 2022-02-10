B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.28).

BME opened at GBX 559.64 ($7.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 602.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.22.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($316,430,020.28).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

