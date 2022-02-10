BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

