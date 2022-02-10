Bonk (BONK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00107093 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.