Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 827,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,306% from the average session volume of 58,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$151.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.