boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 135 ($1.83). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.46).

LON BOO opened at GBX 95.74 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

