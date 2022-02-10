Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.23. 10,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

