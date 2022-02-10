BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

Get BP alerts:

LON BP opened at GBX 410.30 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.58.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.