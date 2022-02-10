BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

NYSE BPMP opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.